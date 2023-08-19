Atria Investments Inc Has $44.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.13. 61,191,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,629,116. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.37.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

