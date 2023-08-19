Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 192,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,787,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 142,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $401.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,656. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.