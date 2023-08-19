Atria Investments Inc Invests $29.53 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 293,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,530,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.30% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,286. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.