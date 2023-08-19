AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $46.60 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,865 shares of company stock valued at $498,982 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 39.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 286,481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,445,000 after buying an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AtriCure by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

