Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

AUPH stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $98,333.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,036.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 39.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

