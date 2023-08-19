AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,716.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,459.86 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,479.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2,508.30. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 130.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.