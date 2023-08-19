AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,459.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,479.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,508.30. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

