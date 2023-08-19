Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after buying an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $95,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $199.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.