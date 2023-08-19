Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.
Shares of Avnet stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
