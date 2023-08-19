Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at $65,136,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,312 shares of company stock worth $5,938,692. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 214,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

