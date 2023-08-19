B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 13,080 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.1% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $262,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.48.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $238.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,533. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $443.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

