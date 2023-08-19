B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 252,547 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,547 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $116,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $281.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,888. The stock has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.84.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

