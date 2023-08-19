B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 6,553 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Netflix stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,663. The firm has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.