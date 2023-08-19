B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

DXCM traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. 3,729,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,077. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

