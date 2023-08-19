B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,005,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

