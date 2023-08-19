B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE DE traded down $22.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,233,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.42 and a 200 day moving average of $400.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

