B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $17.19 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,932 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. 8,200,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,422,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

