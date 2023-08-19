B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $28.30 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $9,682,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. 1,209,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

