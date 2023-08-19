B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $49.57 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.20. 6,711,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,269. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

