B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 4,912 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.33.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.96. 954,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,096. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

