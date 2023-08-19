B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 20,550 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. 1,949,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,538. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

