BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.12

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.12 and traded as high as $49.99. BAE Systems shares last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 197,083 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAESY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 1,120 ($14.21) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.83) to GBX 1,140 ($14.46) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 1,150 ($14.59) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAESY

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.