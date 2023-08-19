Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 2.9%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.27). Approximately 142,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 207,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.31).

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £579.43 million, a PE ratio of 5,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

