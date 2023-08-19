Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

