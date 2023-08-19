Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $208,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $160.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.