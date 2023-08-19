Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.2 %

BBVA opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.