Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires 75,879 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 622.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,879 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 66,645 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,503 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

