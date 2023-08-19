Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys 12,763 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 275.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.81. 5,836,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

