Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Shares of 10,390 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 116,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 33.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 87,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 10,618.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Weibo Trading Down 4.3 %

WB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.55. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.70 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

