Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $7.99 Million Stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311,086 shares during the period. Inter & Co, Inc. makes up approximately 3.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 215,675 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

Inter & Co, Inc. stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 292,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,394. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 145.72 and a beta of 1.51. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.