Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,991,000 after purchasing an additional 378,008 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,809 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IXN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.40. 115,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

