Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $339,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,681,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,848. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

