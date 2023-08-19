Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 395,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.