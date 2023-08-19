Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 2,083,443 Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083,443 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 980,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.