Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 3,715 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 33,913,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,785,178. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

