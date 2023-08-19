Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $239,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,937 shares of company stock worth $8,130,854 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.98. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

