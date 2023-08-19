Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
BDGSF remained flat at $39.15 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $39.15.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
