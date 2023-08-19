Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

BDGSF remained flat at $39.15 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

