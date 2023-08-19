Barrington Research Trims HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Target Price to $26.00

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

HireQuest Trading Up 4.8 %

HireQuest stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,738.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,338,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,701,729.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6,108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.