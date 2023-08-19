Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BSET opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 476,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 186,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

