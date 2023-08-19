Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

BHC opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,327 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after buying an additional 7,817,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,181,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after buying an additional 219,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

