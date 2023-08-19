Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,327 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after buying an additional 7,817,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,181,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after buying an additional 219,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
