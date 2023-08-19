BCE (NYSE:BCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,572,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,909,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,932,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.