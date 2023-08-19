Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Down 4%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as €31.48 ($34.22) and last traded at €31.48 ($34.22). Approximately 82,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.80 ($35.65).

Befesa Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Befesa

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

