Beldex (BDX) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $194.11 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.87 or 0.06386144 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00041394 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,092,729 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,672,729 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.