Bend DAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $102,332.14 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $33.21 million and $102,332.14 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

