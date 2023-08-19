Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 34,578 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,450.9% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

