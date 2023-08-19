Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

VAC stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

