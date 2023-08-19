Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Innospec worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 20.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IOSP opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

