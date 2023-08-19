Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $239.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

