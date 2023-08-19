Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in FMC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 65,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 62,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. FMC’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

