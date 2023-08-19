Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.25 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,237 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Comfort Systems USA worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. UBS Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $176.58 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

